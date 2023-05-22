Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers today; Highs in the 70s

By Rodney Harris
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’ll see mostly cloudy skies in north Georgia today with scattered showers and highs in the 70s.

Monday’s summary

High - 74°

Normal high - 83°

Chance of rain - 40%

What you need to know

We’re already seeing scattered showers in metro Atlanta this morning and this activity will continue through lunch. No storms or severe weather is expected, but have the umbrella nearby today. Temperatures this afternoon will be nearly 10 degrees below average with highs in the low 70s.

Scattered rain will continue through lunch on Tuesday.

Forecast map for 10 a.m. Monday
Forecast map for 10 a.m. Monday(Atlanta News First)

The middle of the week looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the 80s!

A slight chance of rain will return to north Georgia each day for Memorial Day Weekend.

