FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers today; Highs in the 70s

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’ll see mostly cloudy skies in north Georgia today with scattered showers and highs in the 70s.

High - 74°

Normal high - 83°

Chance of rain - 40%

We’re already seeing scattered showers in metro Atlanta this morning and this activity will continue through lunch. No storms or severe weather is expected, but have the umbrella nearby today. Temperatures this afternoon will be nearly 10 degrees below average with highs in the low 70s.

Scattered rain will continue through lunch on Tuesday.

The middle of the week looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the 80s!

A slight chance of rain will return to north Georgia each day for Memorial Day Weekend.

