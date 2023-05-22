Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

GBI arrests Camden County Deputy in use of force incident

(WTOC)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sheriff Deputy with Camden County was arrested for punching an inmate multiple times say officials.

According to officials, 25-year-old Jacoby Anderson of St. Marys was charged with a count of simple battery and a single count of violation of oath on May 18.

On May 11 the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney, Keith Higgins, asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident that happened in March of 2023 involving a use of force incident between Anderson and an inmate at the Camden County Jail.

During GBI’s investigation, it was revealed that Andrson hit an inmate several times with a closed fist which is what led to him being arrested for one count of misdemeanor simple battery and one count of felony violating his oath. He was booked at the Camden County Jail on May 18.

Officials say this is an active investigation and once it is complete the case will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday evening, a DeKalb County school custodian accepted his high school diploma during a...
‘I am very proud’ | DeKalb school custodian goes back to high school, graduates
Cass High ESL teacher Dr. Felicia Guffey with former student Asael Martinez.
Bartow County school teacher resigns after ESL student denied graduation
Animal Casting Call
Open animal casting call scheduled in Cherokee County
Mugshot: Karima Jiwani
Sheriff: Karima Jiwani, Baby India’s mom, has concealed pregnancies before
On Wednesday, Atlanta News First was able to reach Tyler Schindley’s ex-wife, Melissa Waynette,...
Ex-wife of Griffin man sheds light on child abuse allegations

Latest News

Autopsy to be released Monday on Fulton County inmate ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs - Composer
Autopsy to be released Monday on Fulton County inmate ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs
Man shot in the street in Fayetteville
Police say a man was left shot in the street in Fayetteville
Police sirens flashing generic photo 4
Woman shot in stomach on Hardwick Street, investigation underway
Calvin Varnum
72-year-old man shot and killed in Commerce, police say