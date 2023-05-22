GBI arrests Camden County Deputy in use of force incident

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sheriff Deputy with Camden County was arrested for punching an inmate multiple times say officials.

According to officials, 25-year-old Jacoby Anderson of St. Marys was charged with a count of simple battery and a single count of violation of oath on May 18.

On May 11 the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney, Keith Higgins, asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident that happened in March of 2023 involving a use of force incident between Anderson and an inmate at the Camden County Jail.

During GBI’s investigation, it was revealed that Andrson hit an inmate several times with a closed fist which is what led to him being arrested for one count of misdemeanor simple battery and one count of felony violating his oath. He was booked at the Camden County Jail on May 18.

Officials say this is an active investigation and once it is complete the case will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

