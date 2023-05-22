Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Georgia NAACP supports Florida travel advisory

Georgia NAACP supports Florida travel advisory
By Jasmina Alston
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The NAACP has issued a travel advisory to Florida for people of color in response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ policies.

The organization called the state ‘hostile’ for Black Americans.

Gov. DeSantis is taking on what he calls ‘woke ideologies’ by banning certain race-based teachings.

Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs told Atlanta News First they are supporting the travel warning.

“The first steps towards making sure we protect our history, our diversity, and inclusion, our civil rights we fought so hard for … people in government need to understand that racist rhetoric will provide for strong consequences,” Griggs said. “I think Florida is learning today.”

Griggs said the advisory shows that hate is not good for business, calling it a strong message for Governor DeSantis and governors around the country.

“I plan on going to the beaches in Savannah, the mountains in North Georgia, the beaches in Alabama,” he said. “I’m not going to Florida.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday evening, a DeKalb County school custodian accepted his high school diploma during a...
‘I am very proud’ | DeKalb school custodian goes back to high school, graduates
Mableton becomes Georgia’s newest city
Lawsuit seeks to dissolve Georgia’s newest city
Cass High ESL teacher Dr. Felicia Guffey with former student Asael Martinez.
Bartow County school teacher resigns after ESL student denied graduation
Mugshot: Karima Jiwani
Sheriff: Karima Jiwani, Baby India’s mom, has concealed pregnancies before
DeKalb County police investigation.
Police investigation underway in DeKalb County

Latest News

Police sirens flashing generic photo 4
Woman shot in stomach on Hardwick Street, investigation underway
Calvin Varnum
72-year-old man shot and killed in Commerce, police say
72-year-old man shot and killed in Commerce, police say
microscope
Artificial intelligence technology may help improve IVF outcomes