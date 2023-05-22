Positively Georgia
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport prepares for busy week ahead of Memorial Day

More than 2M passengers expected as summer travel ramps up
The world's busiest airport is about to get a whole lot busier.
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of the summer travel season and Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials are expecting over two million people to pass through.

“We going to Dubai. We’re going to Mexico. We’re going everywhere,” said Amber Kelley, who flew into Atlanta from Delaware.

Kelley’s flight to Atlanta for the Memorial Day weekend is the first of many for the season and she isn’t alone in wanting to go wheels up this summer.

“I want to go to Japan next month and potentially England at some point,” said Orville Brooks, who flew in from Chicago.

“I’m very excited to, you know, be on the road, seeing friends and family, having a good time this summer,” said Jennifer Stephens, who was flying home to Washington D.C.

The AAA anticipates 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend. Air travel is up 11% from last year, with 3.4 million Americans expected to fly this weekend.

“It’s going to be hectic,” said Stephens.

After the Southwest cancellation crisis seen over the holidays, seasoned passengers tell Atlanta News First they come to the airport prepared for the worst.

“I think if you just mentally prepare for what’s ahead, then you’ll be fine. Right? Get here early, pack everything that you need, don’t forget to pack an extra outfit in your carry-on in case your bag gets lost,” said Stephens.

“I guess really keep an open mind. Keep my head cool,” said Brooks.

“Get your tickets ahead of time. So when something like that does happen, you only paid $15 round trip,” said Kelley.

Mayor Andre Dickens, along with aviation experts, will be holding a news conference at the airport at 1 p.m. to talk about handling the crowds this travel season.

