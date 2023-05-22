32 years later, Atlanta Pride Run still going strong, organizers say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the oldest runners of the Atlanta Pride Run, organizer Keith Willey, came into the Atlanta News First studio Monday to talk about the event’s history. The 5k will be held at Piedmont Park on June 4.

During Willey’s interview, he said the inspiration came in the middle of the AIDS crisis when there weren’t any good treatment options and so many affected people were dying. Wiley added that the event was to make healthy statements about being alive, about who they were and a way to uplift the community.

History of the Atlanta Pride Run (Keith Willey)

Wiley says, it’s been 32 years since the first race happened in 1991, the organization that supports the race is the Atlanta Front Runners who have been around since 1990. The original race was held at Grant Park and has grown over the years and now takes place at Piedmont Park.

This is a race for all abilities and people come out to support the community during this 3.1-mile run. Last year they raised $93,000 and they have a goal of $120,000 this year. The race is raising money to support three local charities: Aid Atlanta, Bridge of Light and Lost & Found Youth. They already have 1,200 people registered for the event and will have a cut-off of 2,000 people.

To secure your spot or to donate visit the link here.

Atlanta News First is a proud media sponsor for the run.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.