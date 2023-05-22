New security patrols in Buckhead to target crime

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Privately funded security patrols are now working in areas of Buckhead.

The Buckhead Safety Alliance said off-duty Atlanta Police officers will patrol five commercial corridors throughout the community looking for crime, especially property crime.

“The commercial corridors are where crime statistics say those crimes are happening, so it makes sense to put those patrols there,” Debra Wathen, head of the Buckhead Safety Alliance, said.

According to officials, these patrols have proven effective at reducing crime.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said during a Monday press conference the officers will be in the area to respond quickly.

“As people come to this area to shop we always want to be mindful of car break-ins that may be occurring,” he said. “So the visibility of the officers will be a deterrent of that.”

On Sunday morning, two people were injured after police say they tried to break up a fight near the parking lot of a Trader Joe’s in Buckhead.

According to the Buckhead Safety Alliance, current funds only cover the costs of the security patrols through the end of this year, so they’re looking for donations to continue the funding.

