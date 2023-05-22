Newborn screening programs feel pinch of funding struggles

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rare disorders and conditions are caught in more than 12,000 babies born every year because of newborn screening done across the United States. But despite the critical need, an InvestigateTV survey of screening programs nationwide found many are facing challenges due to a lack of funding.

The situation is so dire, some states have expressed concern they can’t keep up with the demand for life-saving testing without additional money, some of which has been held up at the federal level.

All newborns in the United States are required to undergo a newborn screening - via a heel-prick test - that looks for certain conditions that might be hard to spot.

But newborn testing varies greatly state by state. Georgia, according to the state Department of Public Health, tests for 37 conditions.

Among neighboring states, Florida tests for 57 conditions and Tennessee for 67, while Alabama only tests for 31 conditions.

So why the inconsistency? The federal government has a list of 37 conditions it recommends for newborn screening as part of the heel-prick test. But states decide for themselves and often test for other diseases not on the federal Recommended Uniform Screening Panel (RUSP).

For example, while Connecticut tests for 73 conditions or diseases, it only tests for 35 of RUSP’s 37 recommended conditions. While Georgia tests for 37 conditions or diseases, it too only tests for 35 of RUSP’s recommended conditions. In fact, no state tests for all 37 of RUSP’s recommended conditions.

Lesa Brackbill, a Pennsylvania mother, is among the screening advocates calling for Congress to do more to fund existing newborn screening programs and expand them. Her path to advocacy echoes the tragedies experienced by many families who end up involved in lobbying for the testing that’s done on babies before they leave the hospital.

Her daughter, Victoria, was screened shortly after she was born in July 2014. Nothing significant was flagged in the heel prick test. But just five months later, her mother says it was clear something was wrong. Tori, as the family called her, stopped progressing. She seemed to be in constant pain and began clenching her fists, consistently crying.

“It was truly like a switch had flipped,” Brackbill said. “We loved her even more in a different way, a more fierce way, once we found out we weren’t going to have her for very long.”

The Brackbills received a diagnosis for Tori in early 2015, after noticing those significant changes. She had Krabbe Disease, a rare metabolic disorder that would end the baby’s life within a year.

Although the disease was not on Pennsylvania’s newborn screening panel when Tori was born, it was included in testing done just over the border in New York.

“If our daughter had been born just three hours north, we’d be living a different story,” Brackbill said.

Here in Georgia, Atlanta News First Investigates introduced you to the Kirbo family in March. After Cloud Kirbo was diagnosed with Krabbe, his parents appeared before Georgia’s NBS Advisory Committee and requested Krabbe be added to Georgia’s Newborn Screening Program.

They were denied. A year later, they tried again. This time, Krabbe was added as part of a pilot program, meaning newborns are now tested for Krabbe in Georgia, but only for a three-year period. After that, the panel will decide whether or not Krabbe will be permanently added to Georgia’s newborn screenings.

“We don’t want this to happen to anybody else,” said Cloud’s mother, Sloane Kirbo. “It has been one of our biggest goals to make sure that we do everything in our power to make everyone aware of how important newborn screening is, not just for Krabbe, but for other diseases as well. It’s very heartbreaking because something that is treatable is not being caught because parents don’t know about it.”

Federal funding held up over debate about continued use of baby blood samples

States currently decide for themselves which newborn testing they’ll carry out. They also provide much of the funding for the work, with assistance from the federal government.

That money typically comes, in large part, from the Newborn Screening Saves Lives Reauthorization Act, which has previously funneled millions of federal dollars to state screening programs.

But the legislation has repeatedly been held up in recent years because of debate about research using baby blood samples, with screening advocates casting the blame on U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.

Paul, a Kentucky Republican, holds an influential seat on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee, which has overseen mark-up and initial approval of the re-authorization bill. But advocates say Paul has held up the legislation over concerns related to parental consent for newborn screening samples that are used in further research.

In many states, parents must opt out of allowing their children’s de-identified samples to be used in research. But organizations including the Everylife Foundation for Rare Diseases have previously battled with Paul over his desire to have parents specifically opt into programs that would further use the dried blood spots.

The debate, advocates say, is keeping a huge chunk of funding out of state hands.

“It’s incredibly frustrating to the advocacy community because so much is tied to that funding,” Brackbill said.

InvestigateTV began contacting Paul’s office to request an interview more than three months ago. After ignoring more than a dozen emails and calls since February, Paul’s representatives finally acknowledged our request for comment last week following a personal visit to his office on Capitol Hill.

In a written statement, a spokesperson said Paul supports the reauthorization of newborn screening program funding, with informed consent protection for mothers and babies. He added many states don’t inform parents about how their baby’s DNA will be stored or used by the government.

“Informed consent is the cornerstone of patients’ rights and the ethical practice of medicine, so those who insist on reauthorizing the program without such protections should explain their reasoning,” the spokesperson said. “A meaningful informed consent provision will enable the program to continue identifying treatable diseases early in life, while also ensuring that parents have the information, they need to make the right choices for their babies.”

Advocates fear that changes to the current manner in which parents give consent to newborn screenings would overburden nurses and other hospital personnel.

Funding isn’t the only challenge for screening programs, nationwide survey finds

As the debate over consent continues behind closed doors, state programs say they’re feeling the pinch as more and more conditions are added to their screening panels. Funding provided by the federal government helps fill the gaps in state budgets and inside state labs that are already stretched thin as testing is expanded following additions to the RUSP or through state mandates.

InvestigateTV spent months contacting every state health department across the nation, asking about their biggest challenges when it comes to keeping up with those new additions. Forty-three states and the District of Columbia responded.

Almost half - 20 of 44 respondents - mentioned funding and staff shortages among their greatest hurdles. Difficulties in finding equipment, a lack of lab space, and quality control for testing were also frequent concerns cited by the health departments.

The March of Dimes Georgia chapter said a disease’s frequency, as well as funding, plays a role in determining which conditions are tested.

“Financial costs play a role with everything,” said Shelmekia Hodo, the chapter’s director of maternal and infant health. “We do know that for each screening, there are costs associated with it.”

That’s why the March of Dimes encourages families who want more conditions to be added to newborn screening requirements, to advocate and push for policy change at the Capitol.

Digging into Georgia's newborn testing requirements

