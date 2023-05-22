Police say a man was left shot in the street in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man shot in the street in Fayetteville Sunday.

The shooting happened at the 30 block of Ferncliff off Old Norton.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting or the suspected shooter.

The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries and the instinct of the man’s injuries was not available.

Atlanta News First was on the scene and confirmed there were several bullet casings in the streets. There was crime tape up and several police cars and detectives were present.

This is an active investigation and will update information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.