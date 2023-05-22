Shooting involving police officer in Brookhaven reported, department says

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting involving a police officer is under investigation in Brookhaven on Monday afternoon, a spokesperson from the department said.

There is a heavy police presence on Ashford-Dunwoody Road at the intersection of Rustic Ridge Drive, according to the Brookhaven Police Department.

“We are currently on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Ashford Dunwoody Road at Rustic Ridge Drive,” Brookhaven police told Atlanta News First.

It is unknown who fired shots or if there are any injuries.

Police say to avoid the area, if possible.

