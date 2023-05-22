Positively Georgia
Tara Theatre set to reopen May 25 with ceremony, special screenings

Atlanta's historic Tara Theatre will re-open in spring 2023 after a brief closure.
Atlanta’s historic Tara Theatre will re-open in spring 2023 after a brief closure.(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The historic Tara Theatre is set to reopen on Wednesday.

The iconic theatre on Cheshire Bridge Road was owned by Regal Cinemas before its abrupt closure in November 2022. It had been a staple of the Atlanta film scene and a home for independent and arthouse cinema in the city for decades.

The owners of the Plaza Theatre, another Atlanta arthouse staple, bought the Tara in February and announced plans to reopen the theater.

The theater will reopen with a seven-film slate; four classic films from throughout the theater’s history and three new releases.

A “brief afternoon ceremony” will reopen the theater on May 25. A screening of the 1963 film It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World will rechristen the theater.

Mad, Mad World is one of four classic releases showing at the Tara Theatre this weekend. It is joined by Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Back to the Future Part II, and 2022′s Tár. The Todd Field film was the last film to premiere at the Tara before its closure in November.

The three new releases screening this weekend are Paul Schrader’s Master Gardener, Laurel Parmet’s The Starling Girl, and Nicole Holofcener’s You Hurt My Feelings.

The Tara announced a fundraising campaign in February, hoping to reach a goal of $50,000. It reached that goal in April and announced a stretch goal of $75,000. The stretch goal is aimed at restoring the theater’s classic street-side sign.

You can check out showtimes and donate to the theater here.

