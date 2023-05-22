Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Woman shot in stomach on Hardwick Street, investigation underway

Police sirens flashing generic photo 4
Police sirens flashing generic photo 4(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured in Fulton County Sunday afternoon.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to a person shot call at 57 Hardwich Street around 12:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they located a woman with a gunshot wound to her stomach. The victim was later transported to the hospital for further medical treatment, officials said.

This is an active investigation and there is no information on what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday evening, a DeKalb County school custodian accepted his high school diploma during a...
‘I am very proud’ | DeKalb school custodian goes back to high school, graduates
Mableton becomes Georgia’s newest city
Lawsuit seeks to dissolve Georgia’s newest city
Cass High ESL teacher Dr. Felicia Guffey with former student Asael Martinez.
Bartow County school teacher resigns after ESL student denied graduation
Mugshot: Karima Jiwani
Sheriff: Karima Jiwani, Baby India’s mom, has concealed pregnancies before
DeKalb County police investigation.
Police investigation underway in DeKalb County

Latest News

Calvin Varnum
72-year-old man shot and killed in Commerce, police say
DeSantis super PAC tackles tricky task of organizing support for him in Iowa without the...
Georgia NAACP supports Florida travel advisory
72-year-old man shot and killed in Commerce, police say
microscope
Artificial intelligence technology may help improve IVF outcomes