Woman shot in stomach on Hardwick Street, investigation underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured in Fulton County Sunday afternoon.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to a person shot call at 57 Hardwich Street around 12:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they located a woman with a gunshot wound to her stomach. The victim was later transported to the hospital for further medical treatment, officials said.

This is an active investigation and there is no information on what led up to the shooting.

