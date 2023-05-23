ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were arrested in connection to allegedly helping steal a car with a dog inside in northwest Atlanta on May 15, Atlanta police say.

Officers responded to 41 Irby Ave. after reports of a Jeep Wrangler that was stolen while running and parked outside a nearby business.

The victim told police he saw his car being driven away and two people walking away. Officers found the Jeep Wrangler abandoned and recovered the dog a short time later, they said.

2 arrested after Atlanta police find stolen car with dog inside

Two of the three people police say were involved were detained and later arrested. Fabian Mullins, 21, was charged with contributing to a delinquent minor and auto theft by taking. A minor faces auto theft by taking, loitering, and prowling charges.

Police are searching for the third person they believe is wanted in connection to this case.

Click below to watch the video by Atlanta Police Department. Warning, the video contains graphic language.

2 arrested after Atlanta police find stolen car with dog inside

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.