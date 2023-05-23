Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

2 children, ages 6 and 12, accused of armed robbery

The robbery happened around 8 a.m. on the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle near South Tryon Street, according to CMPD. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Police in North Carolina are investigating an armed robbery that they said was committed by two children, ages 6 and 12.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the robbery happened at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte on Sunday morning.

According to police, the two children asked a woman to borrow her phone to call their mom then ran off with the phone. After a chase, the 12-year-old allegedly pulled out a BB gun and pointed it at the woman.

Police said they spoke with the children’s mother, who was cooperative and allowed them inside her home to find the BB gun.

The 12-year-old admitted to stealing the phone and pulling the gun on the woman, according to police. He was charged with armed robbery and damage to property.

The 6-year-old is not facing charges.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video shows the area where a crane caused damage to a building under construction.
4 injured after crane, partial building collapse in Midtown, officials say
30 kilograms of cocaine
30 kilograms of cocaine seized in DeKalb County after car crash
Shooting investigation in Brookhaven on Monday.
Officer shoots at man during disorderly conduct incident, Brookhaven police say
midday newscast
Georgia officials warn deadly drug xylazine is found in most street drugs
Calvin Varnum
Arrest made after 72-year-old man shot and killed in Commerce, police say

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Debt ceiling talks grind on, but Republicans say there’s a ‘lack of urgency’ from White House
FILE - Tiger Woods is withdrawing from another PGA event.
Tiger Woods withdraws from US Open
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Donald Trump to appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Russia extends detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich
NASCAR is investigating offensive comments made on Bubba Wallace's team radio following...
NASCAR reportedly looking into derogatory comments made on Bubba Wallace’s radio following race