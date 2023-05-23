Positively Georgia
2 teens arrested in connection with beating death of Marietta man

Dayton Bryan Owen
Dayton Bryan Owen(Bartow County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Smyrna teens have been arrested in connection with the beating death of a Marietta man, according to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

Caleb Demond Thomas, 19, was killed after two people allegedly jumped him on May 16 near Parkway Station Drive SE and Grand Central Way in Cartersville.

Dayton Bryan Owen, 19, and Drysten Owen, 15, were arrested May 22 and charged with murder.

Video and witness statements claimed that the pair allegedly attacked Thomas before getting in a car and driving away.

Thomas was taken to Piedmont Cartersville Hospital where he later died.

Dayton Owen is being held at the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center and Drysten Owen is being held at a youth detention center, according to police. Both are being held without bond and Drysten will be tried as an adult.

