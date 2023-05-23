4 arrested, guns and illegal drugs seized in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four people were arrested after Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they seized illegal drugs, guns, and cash while patrolling a busy area in Bibb County.

Two cars were illegally parked cars on a busy street in Bibb County which led deputies to question the people standing outside, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office SRT Unit deputies were patrolling an area when they say they noticed a group of people standing by two cars that were illegally parked on a sidewalk near Poplar Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office photo of guns and drugs seized (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Bibb County Sheriff's Office photo of cars illegally parked in Bibb County (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

One person tried to run away but was quickly caught by deputies and detained. Deputies say he was hiding a gun. Four guns with extended or drum-style magazines, illegal drugs, and cash were seized by deputies, according to the Facebook post.

The identities of the people who were arrested were not released.

