4 arrested, guns and illegal drugs seized in Bibb County

By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four people were arrested after Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they seized illegal drugs, guns, and cash while patrolling a busy area in Bibb County.

Two cars were illegally parked cars on a busy street in Bibb County which led deputies to question the people standing outside, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office SRT Unit deputies were patrolling an area when they say they noticed a group of people standing by two cars that were illegally parked on a sidewalk near Poplar Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

One person tried to run away but was quickly caught by deputies and detained. Deputies say he was hiding a gun. Four guns with extended or drum-style magazines, illegal drugs, and cash were seized by deputies, according to the Facebook post.

The identities of the people who were arrested were not released.

