4 Florida men arrested in connection with $20K Carrollton burglary

CARROLLTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four men have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a Carrollton AT&T store on May 17, according to the Carrollton Police Department.

On May 17, police responded to the AT&T store on Columbia Drive and found that the front gate was damaged and that someone had broken into the store. The burglars also allegedly broke into three vehicles and a trailer.

The damage is estimated to be more than $20,000. Police used video footage to identify a vehicle used in the burglary.

Jermain McMillian, Jaquan Beaver, Lenard King, and Daniel Charleswell were arrested. They were first arrested on unrelated charges but were eventually connected to the burglary.

Beaver, King, and Charlswell are from Miami; McMillian is from Sunrise, Florida, a Miami suburb.

The men were charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, entering auto, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Carrollton police believe the men may be connected with “several AT&T burglaries” in the South.

