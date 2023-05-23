Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

4 Florida men arrested in connection with $20K Carrollton burglary

Four men arrested in connection with a Carrollton burglary.
Four men arrested in connection with a Carrollton burglary.(Carrollton Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLLTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four men have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a Carrollton AT&T store on May 17, according to the Carrollton Police Department.

On May 17, police responded to the AT&T store on Columbia Drive and found that the front gate was damaged and that someone had broken into the store. The burglars also allegedly broke into three vehicles and a trailer.

The damage is estimated to be more than $20,000. Police used video footage to identify a vehicle used in the burglary.

Jermain McMillian, Jaquan Beaver, Lenard King, and Daniel Charleswell were arrested. They were first arrested on unrelated charges but were eventually connected to the burglary.

Miami Men Arrested in Carrollton Burglary Carrollton, GA (May 23, 2023) - On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, officers...

Posted by Carrollton Police Department - Georgia on Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Beaver, King, and Charlswell are from Miami; McMillian is from Sunrise, Florida, a Miami suburb.

The men were charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, entering auto, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Carrollton police believe the men may be connected with “several AT&T burglaries” in the South.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video shows the area where a crane caused damage to a building under construction.
4 injured after crane, partial building collapse in Midtown, officials say
30 kilograms of cocaine
30 kilograms of cocaine seized in DeKalb County after car crash
Shooting investigation in Brookhaven on Monday.
Officer shoots at man during disorderly conduct incident, Brookhaven police say
midday newscast
Georgia officials warn deadly drug xylazine is found in most street drugs
Calvin Varnum
Arrest made after 72-year-old man shot and killed in Commerce, police say

Latest News

8 families displaced, dog dies after fire at Peachtree Corners apartment
Kayaking becomes an avenue to confidence and empowerment for Georgia kids
Forsyth Co. schools book removal investigation resolved by Dept. of Education
Book.
Forsyth Co. schools book removal investigation resolved by Dept. of Education
Paddle4Tomorrow
Kayaking becomes an avenue to confidence and empowerment for Georgia kids