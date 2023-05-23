8 families displaced, dog dies after fire at Peachtree Corners apartment

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight families were displaced by an early Tuesday morning fire at an apartment complex in Peachtree Corners, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

Firefighters responded to The Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners Apartments just before 6:30 a.m. Smoke was billowing from the top floor of a two-story building and discovered fire in an apartment bedroom, according to a news release.

After evacuating the building, firefighters found that the fire had also spread to a common attic space.

One dog died in the fire. The resident of the apartment where the fire started told emergency crews she tried to get both of her dogs out, but could only find one before escaping. She also said that she discovered her apartment full of smoke after returning from an errand.

One adult patient was treated and released on scene for non-life-threatening injuries. All eight families displaced by the fire have been given temporary housing, according to a news release.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.