Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Activist helping girls see ‘The Little Mermaid’

Activist helping girls see 'The Little Mermaid'
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Little Mermaid Challenge has gone viral and thanks to Spelman activist Taylor Richarson also known on social media as AstronautStarBright.

She has been crowd-surfing to send thousands of black girls to see the live-action Disney film “The Little Mermaid”, starring Halle Bailey in films on May 26.

Richardson started a Gofundme with a goal of $25,000 and has exceeded her goal and made $36,000 so far. She received generous donations from Melissa McCarthy who is playing Ursula, who donated 6k and Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation who donated $11,233, that’s just a few of the many donations she received.

She is no stranger to crowd-surfing and setting up these kinds of challenges that have empowered thousands of Black girls and provided the opportunity to see Black women and girls represented in STEM on screen. She also set up a challenge for the movie “A Wrinkle in Time”, raised 150k and also meet Oprah Winfrey.

Richardson is big on representation and is honored she can give Black girls the chance to see who they can be. It makes her feel empowered to know there are movies representing Black girls so they know that they are beautiful and compatible.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video shows the area where a crane caused damage to a building under construction.
4 injured after crane, partial building collapse in Midtown, officials say
30 kilograms of cocaine
30 kilograms of cocaine seized in DeKalb County after car crash
Shooting investigation in Brookhaven on Monday.
Officer shoots at man during disorderly conduct incident, Brookhaven police say
midday newscast
Georgia officials warn deadly drug xylazine is found in most street drugs
Calvin Varnum
Arrest made after 72-year-old man shot and killed in Commerce, police say

Latest News

St Jude Dream Home
Tickets going fast for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Country music singer Tony Evans Jr.
Atlanta native taking over country music scene
History of the Atlanta Pride Run
32 years later, Atlanta Pride Run still going strong, organizers say
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens