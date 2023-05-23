Activist helping girls see ‘The Little Mermaid’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Little Mermaid Challenge has gone viral and thanks to Spelman activist Taylor Richarson also known on social media as AstronautStarBright.

She has been crowd-surfing to send thousands of black girls to see the live-action Disney film “The Little Mermaid”, starring Halle Bailey in films on May 26.

Richardson started a Gofundme with a goal of $25,000 and has exceeded her goal and made $36,000 so far. She received generous donations from Melissa McCarthy who is playing Ursula, who donated 6k and Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation who donated $11,233, that’s just a few of the many donations she received.

She is no stranger to crowd-surfing and setting up these kinds of challenges that have empowered thousands of Black girls and provided the opportunity to see Black women and girls represented in STEM on screen. She also set up a challenge for the movie “A Wrinkle in Time”, raised 150k and also meet Oprah Winfrey.

Richardson is big on representation and is honored she can give Black girls the chance to see who they can be. It makes her feel empowered to know there are movies representing Black girls so they know that they are beautiful and compatible.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.