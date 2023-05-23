Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Alex Murdaugh to be deposed for wrongful death lawsuit filed by Mallory Beach’s family

(Nick Neville/Pool)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - A judge has ruled that Alex Murdaugh will be deposed for the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach.

This means lawyers from both sides will get to ask Murdaugh questions about the boat crash that killed Mallory Beach and what role he might have played in it.

The lawsuit filed by Beach’s family claims Paul Murdaugh, who was 19 at the time, was able to buy alcohol from a Parker’s store before crashing a boat.

That suit named Parker’s as a defendant.

Last week, a judge denied their request to be dropped from a wrongful death lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30 kilograms of cocaine
30 kilograms of cocaine seized in DeKalb County after car crash
Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
An Atlanta man was arrested for a crime in a city he never visited. Why?
Active SWAT standoff in Cobb County
SWAT standoff over, suspect in custody after alleged burglary in Cobb County
Hailey Garner has never missed a day of school since first grade.
Gwinnett Co. senior never missed a day of school since first grade
Damage is seen on the building where a portion of a crane collapsed on Monday.
Here’s what we know about the Midtown Atlanta crane failure