Arson investigation underway in Marietta, $10K reward offered

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A $10,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of someone wanted for arson, according to the Marietta Fire Department.

Marietta emergency crews rushed to the 2200 block of Cobb Parkway South near a Golden Corral restaurant after multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a semi-truck on fire.

Fire Investigators from the Marietta Fire Marshal’s Office determined “someone vandalized several trucks and trailers and set fire to a 2018 Peterbilt as well as a 2017 Freightliner,” according to the news release.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or the individual responsible should contact Lt. Richard Franklin, at the Marietta Fire Marshal’s Office, 770-794-5464, or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.