Clayton County police search for missing disabled man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are searching for a missing man with disabilities who was last seen on May 8.

Police say 52-year-old Randy L. Wiggins was last seen near Upper Riverdale Road in Riverdale. Wiggins has been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Police say he was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Wiggins is listed as 6-feet-2 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen Wiggins or know of his whereabouts, contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.