Coweta Co. Police: Nearly 900 gallons of diesel fuel stolen from gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Coweta County police are looking for the culprits behind the theft of nearly 900 gallons of diesel fuel from a gas station.

The fuel was reportedly stolen from the Red n Eds at 874 Corinth Rd. on May 16. A RAM ProMaster reportedly arrived at the gas station around 1 a.m. and began pumping fuel into containers in the back of the van. The van was then followed by a dark, four-door sedan.

The van left around 3 a.m. after pumping between 700 and 900 gallons of fuel into the containers.

The white van reportedly has windows on the rear doors and a tag mounted on the driver’s side door.

Anyone with information should contact the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 678-854-0010.

