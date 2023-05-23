Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Coweta Co. Police: Nearly 900 gallons of diesel fuel stolen from gas station

RAM ProMaster
RAM ProMaster(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Coweta County police are looking for the culprits behind the theft of nearly 900 gallons of diesel fuel from a gas station.

The fuel was reportedly stolen from the Red n Eds at 874 Corinth Rd. on May 16. A RAM ProMaster reportedly arrived at the gas station around 1 a.m. and began pumping fuel into containers in the back of the van. The van was then followed by a dark, four-door sedan.

The van left around 3 a.m. after pumping between 700 and 900 gallons of fuel into the containers.

The white van reportedly has windows on the rear doors and a tag mounted on the driver’s side door.

Anyone with information should contact the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 678-854-0010.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video shows the area where a crane caused damage to a building under construction.
4 injured after crane, partial building collapse in Midtown, officials say
30 kilograms of cocaine
30 kilograms of cocaine seized in DeKalb County after car crash
Shooting investigation in Brookhaven on Monday.
Officer shoots at man during disorderly conduct incident, Brookhaven police say
midday newscast
Georgia officials warn deadly drug xylazine is found in most street drugs
Calvin Varnum
Arrest made after 72-year-old man shot and killed in Commerce, police say

Latest News

8 families displaced, dog dies after fire at Peachtree Corners apartment
Kayaking becomes an avenue to confidence and empowerment for Georgia kids
Forsyth Co. schools book removal investigation resolved by Dept. of Education
Day after crane failure, Midtown evacuees wait to return home
Active SWAT standoff in Cobb County
SWAT standoff over, suspect in custody after alleged burglary in Cobb County