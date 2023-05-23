Day after crane failure, Midtown evacuees wait to return home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Midtown residents continue to be impacted by Monday’s crane incident.

“I was sitting at home working, and I heard a loud boom and the whole building shake,” said midtown resident Charles Stern.

Charles Stern is one of the hundreds of midtown residents waiting to move back into their homes.

On Monday residents living at Tens on West Apartment Complex were forced to evacuate after a nearby structure partially collapsed due to mechanical crane failure.

Just three weeks ago, Stern said he had to shelter in place at his home, which is about a block away from a medical building where a mass shooting took place.

“I am just trying to have a little bit of normalcy,” said Stern. “I am just trying to go about my work life and it’s a little bit hard when there are all these other outside stressors, but I am trying to be positive.”

As they wait for word on when they can safely return, some residents say they are staying at select nearby hotels offering reduced rates for evacuees.

“Approximately 1000 homes have been displaced,” Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith said at Tuesday’s press conference.

Chief Smith also addressed when it will be safe for residents to return to their homes.

“We’ve developed a defensive posture and we have asked them to stay away from the homes,” said Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith. Once we’ve come up with a neutralization solution for the crane and then we’ll deem it safe, we will give them the opportunity to return.”

City leaders are reminding the public that nearby road closures continue.

“Those closures will remain in place as long as necessary to make sure vehicles are out of the way in the proper location and that citizens that may be walking in the neighborhood take alternative routes as they move about the area,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said on Tuesday.

Residents say a Red Cross Shelter is also being offered to evacuees at the Central Park Shelter on Merritts Avenue.

