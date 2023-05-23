Positively Georgia
First Alert: Rainy for the morning commute, drier by the afternoon

Scattered showers likely for the morning
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We have a First Alert this morning to give you a heads up that the roads will more than likely be wet for your morning commute.

It is a touch on the cool side with temperatures in the low to mid 60s for the morning with highs only near 70 for the afternoon -- some of our suburbs might not make it out of the 60s!

Tomorrow, we finally will be rain free which will be the case through Thursday. Friday, an isolated showers and storms are possible, but most of us look dry.

Temperatures will climb back into the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow through Friday as well.

Keep in mind, you might need a light jacket for the morning as overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s for the remainder of the work week.

Memorial Day weekend will shape up pretty nice! We could have a few showers and storms Sunday and Monday, but it won’t be a washout by any stretch of the imagination, so if you have any plans, continue on with them!

First Alert: Scattered showers likely for the morning
First Alert: Scattered showers likely for the morning(ANF)
Few showers linger into the evening
Few showers linger into the evening(ANF)
High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s near 70 today.
High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s near 70 today.(ANF)
First Alert for a rainy commute. Drier for the rest of the week and through memorial day weekend.
First Alert for a rainy commute. Drier for the rest of the week and through memorial day weekend.(ANF)

