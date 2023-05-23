FIRST ALERT: Showery and cool Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Showers continue Tuesday with temperatures once again stuck in the 60s for most of the day. The rain will be steady at times, and outdoor activities could be washout out in the morning and afternoon around the Atlanta Metro area. There should be less rain in the mountains, but a few showers cannot be ruled out.

The risk of rain diminishes on Wednesday and the sun will return. Look for highs in the upper 70s. Thursday will be nice with highs in the low 80s.

The Memorial Day weekend looks decent, but not very warm. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s with a low chance of showers each day from Friday through Monday.

