Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis entering 2024 White House race

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After weeks of speculation, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is officially entering the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

According to CBS News, DeSantis will announce his candidacy during a live appearance on Twitter on Wednesday with the platform’s owner, Elon Musk. There will also be a launch video from DeSantis’ campaign, followed by trips to presidential primary states after Memorial Day.

The announcement will be at 6 p.m. ET and hosted by David Sacks, a technology executive who is close to Musk and a DeSantis supporter, sources told CBS News.

Earlier this week, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) launched his White House bid. Former president Donald Trump is also in the race, as is former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley; biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy; conservative talk radio host Larry Elder; and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

President Joe Biden has already announced his intention to run for the Democratic nomination, but that hasn’t stopped Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., from challenging the incumbent. Both of Biden’s challengers are considered longshots.

