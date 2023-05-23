Positively Georgia
Forsyth Co. schools book removal investigation resolved by Dept. of Education

The U. S. Dept. of Education Office of Civil Rights has resolved its investigation of Forsyth County Schools’ removal of books.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The U. S. Dept. of Education Office of Civil Rights has resolved its investigation of Forsyth County Schools’ removal of books that some people deemed sexually explicit.

The office looked into whether the removal of those books created a hostile environment for students based on sex, race, color, or national origin.

They told the district to do several measures, including issuing a statement to students explaining the removal process and offering support to those impacted.

Some parents and teachers told Atlanta News First the federal government shouldn’t get involved at all.

Lisa is a Forsyth County educator who didn’t want her last name used.

“We all know exactly what’s going on in this county, we know the children in this county and really I think it’s a local issue,” she said.

Forsyth County schools said in a statement, with the implementation of recommendations, they will further their mission to provide an unparalleled education for all to succeed.

The district continued to say they will continue to follow federal and state laws, as well as local policies and procedures when it comes to the media center.

