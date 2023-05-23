Positively Georgia
Georgia Southern to offer new Ph.D. program in engineering

By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University will begin offering Ph.D.’s in engineering for the first time.

University leaders say the new doctorate degrees in engineering will help them keep good students and attract some new ones.

The Board of Regents approved doctorate degrees for Georgia Southern in engineering and in computing.

Southern’s provost says the doctorate programs will seerve students who have four year and master’s degrees and want to take the next step.

“This will be a research degree. We will focus on applied computing and applied engineering. It will have direct implications to what our partners are doing in the region,” said Dr. Carl Reiber.

He says a doctorate will also help attract students from other schools that don’t offer one.

He notes students will do research with local companies like Hyundai, Gulfstream and others for their experience...then likely find work with those companies after college.

Then he hopes they stay connected to the university and share their real world experience with the next students.

The first of those doctorate level courses will be offered this Fall.

