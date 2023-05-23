Gwinnett Co. police looking to identify person of interest in shoplifting case

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett police are looking to identify a man accused of shoplifting from a Home Depot in Dacula.

The man reportedly stole from the store on May 13. He allegedly entered the store, stole $1,206 worth of merchandise, and left without paying. He has been described as a white male wearing a pink shirt, white shorts, and white shoes.

He was reportedly driving a green Nissan Altima with Georgia license plate RCY4158.

Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County detectives at 678-442-5653 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

