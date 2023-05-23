Heavy police presence near Windy Hill Road in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a heavy police presence on Windy Hill Road between North Park Place and Cobb Parkway in Cobb County.

Avoid Windy Hill Road area if possible and use Cobb Pkwy as an alternate route.

There is an ambulance and several police cars on the scene.

Atlanta News First is on location to gather more info.

