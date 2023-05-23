Here’s what we know about the Midtown Atlanta partial crane collapse

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several streets in Midtown Atlanta remain closed off after a crane failure caused a partial building collapse Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. along the 1000 block of Spring Street. Two floors of the 26-story condominium complex under construction were significantly damaged after a component of the crane fell onto the top portion of the building. An Atlanta Fire Department spokesperson said it happened between the 9th and 10th floors.

According to a news release by Midtown Blue, West Peachtree and Spring Streets between 10th and 12th Streets remain blocked off until further notice. Fire officials tell Atlanta News First their priority is safety and making sure nothing else collapses.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, along with police, fire, and transportation officials held a news conference Tuesday to provide an update on response efforts.

HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

What happened?

A mechanical crane failure resulted in a partial collapse of a building under construction. According to investigators, one of the support members of the crane failed and the crane fell onto the top portion of the building between the 9th and 10th floors.

Crews are now working to stabilize the crane and make sure another collapse doesn’t occur.

Who is impacted?

At least four construction workers were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Residents in Ten West Apartment Complex, which stands adjacent to the structure, were evacuated and have not been cleared to return.

When will residents be allowed back?

During a news conference held Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said there is currently no timeline on when residents will be allowed back to their homes.

Which roads are impacted?

Drivers should expect street closures and traffic delays within the one-block radius surrounding the building. West Peachtree and Spring Streets between 10th and 12th Streets remain closed until further notice.

Transportation officials are urging motorists to plan alternate routes or consider taking MARTA instead.

Who does the building belong to?

The affected building is under development by Portman Holdings. The owner of the crane was notified and called to the site moments after the collapse took place.

Who is investigating?

Atlanta police and fire officials are leading response efforts. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been called to investigate.

Has this happened before?

There have been several reported construction incidents in the Midtown area over the past several years.

In September 2020, seven workers were injured when a parking garage collapsed at what is now Emory Hospital Midtown.

In February 2021, crews spent two days working to stabilize a crane at West Peachtree and 13th Street.

