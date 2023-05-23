Positively Georgia
Kayaking becomes an avenue to confidence and empowerment for Georgia kids

“If you attend one of our events, it very much feels like a field day,” said Paddle4Tomorrow Co-Founder Tony Narcisse.
Many Georgia kids are already out of school but some are still learning how to take care of each other and the planet by getting into kayaks.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many Georgia kids are already out of school but some are still learning how to take care of each other and the planet by getting into kayaks.

“We are pretty disconnected, we don’t get along very well right now. We think if we can start establishing those connections early in life we will have a little more respect for people who may seem a little different than us. We think it is going to lead to having healthier leaders and healthier adults,” said Tony Narcisse Paddle4Tomorrow Co-founder.

Paddle4Tomorrow is a registered nonprofit.

Narcisse says they work with kids ages 8-12, of all abilities and all backgrounds.

”If you attend one of our events it very much feels like a field day. They are going to go on a nature hike with a naturalist. They will learn about local flora and fauna. They come back to have lunch that is locally sourced. They get a lesson on leaving no trace principles. We culminate the day with an excursion of kayaking,” said Narcisse. ”Kayaking is a passion for me, the outdoors is a passion for me, so I am just paying my blessings forward.”

