Man goes missing from Hall County marina, deputies say

Terry Daugherty
Terry Daugherty(Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a 57-year-old who disappeared Monday night.

According to investigators, Terry Daugherty was last seen by a friend near the Sunrise Cove Marina where he keeps his boat.

Daugherty is described as six feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts you are urged to call Hall County detectives at 770-533-7813 or email abray@hallcounty.org.

Forsyth Co. schools book removal investigation resolved by Dept. of Education
