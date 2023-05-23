Man goes missing from Hall County marina, deputies say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a 57-year-old who disappeared Monday night.

According to investigators, Terry Daugherty was last seen by a friend near the Sunrise Cove Marina where he keeps his boat.

Daugherty is described as six feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts you are urged to call Hall County detectives at 770-533-7813 or email abray@hallcounty.org.

