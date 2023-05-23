Positively Georgia
Oconee County deputy drowns after lawnmower overturns, sheriff's office says

Lt. Scott Underwood
Lt. Scott Underwood(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Eden Turner
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced the tragic passing of their deputy sheriff in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Lt. Scott Underwood’s lawnmower overturned on May 19, causing his death. A native of Oconee County, he served the community for 21 years, they said.

“He had genuine passion for his work in law enforcement and was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him,” the post reads.

As shown in the comments on the post, Lt. Underwood leaves a huge impact on his community and the people he has helped in his lifetime.

“Please keep his family and his Sheriff’s Office family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time as we grieve our tremendous loss and say goodbye to our friend and brother,” the post concludes.

He is survived by his wife and two teenage sons.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a funeral will be held on Friday, May 26 at 1 p.m., located at Prince Avenue Baptist Church in Bogart, Ga.

