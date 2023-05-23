Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Parents accused of starving their son to request bond

Accused child abuser to request bond
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The parents accused of trying to starve their 10-year-old son to death are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to ask a judge to let them out of jail on bond.

Tyler Schindler, 46, and his wife Krista Schindler, 47, are scheduled for a 9 a.m. bond hearing at the Spalding County Courthouse.

A neighbor called 911 on May 12 when she spotted the boy wandering down the street. The neighbor told dispatchers the boy asked her not to call his parents. The boy weighed 36 pounds, prosecutors said, which is about half of what a typical 10-year-old child would weigh.

According to arrest warrants, the Shindleys tried to starve their son to death, withholding food from him and locking him in his bedroom with no access to food, lights, hot or warm running water, an outside view, toilet paper, electronic communication, human interaction, adult supervision, or access to exit the bedroom for “extended periods of time and on multiple occasions.”

It did not appear food was withheld from four other children who were living in the home at the time of the arrest. They were taken into state custody.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video shows the area where a crane caused damage to a building under construction.
4 injured after crane, partial building collapse in Midtown, officials say
Shooting investigation in Brookhaven on Monday.
Officer shoots at man during disorderly conduct incident, Brookhaven police say
Calvin Varnum
Arrest made after 72-year-old man shot and killed in Commerce, police say
midday newscast
Georgia officials warn deadly drug xylazine is found in most street drugs
DeSantis super PAC tackles tricky task of organizing support for him in Iowa without the...
Georgia NAACP supports Florida travel advisory

Latest News

ANF+ RECORDING
Accused child abuser to request bond
Streets closed after partial building collapse
Streets closed after partial building collapse
ANF+ RECORDING
1 dead, 1 critical after double shooting in northeast Atlanta
Heavy police presence near Windy Hill Road and Cobb Pkwy
Heavy police presence near Windy Hill Road and Cobb Pkwy
ANF+ RECORDING
Crane failure forces evacuations