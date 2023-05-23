Parents accused of starving their son to request bond

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The parents accused of trying to starve their 10-year-old son to death are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to ask a judge to let them out of jail on bond.

Tyler Schindler, 46, and his wife Krista Schindler, 47, are scheduled for a 9 a.m. bond hearing at the Spalding County Courthouse.

A neighbor called 911 on May 12 when she spotted the boy wandering down the street. The neighbor told dispatchers the boy asked her not to call his parents. The boy weighed 36 pounds, prosecutors said, which is about half of what a typical 10-year-old child would weigh.

According to arrest warrants, the Shindleys tried to starve their son to death, withholding food from him and locking him in his bedroom with no access to food, lights, hot or warm running water, an outside view, toilet paper, electronic communication, human interaction, adult supervision, or access to exit the bedroom for “extended periods of time and on multiple occasions.”

It did not appear food was withheld from four other children who were living in the home at the time of the arrest. They were taken into state custody.

