Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Man killed in Bankhead neighborhood, police say

A death investigation is underway along Jett Street and Sunset Avenue in northwest Atlanta
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a homicide in the Bankhead neighborhood, they said.

Detectives responded around 10:15 a.m. to reports of a man down along the 600 block of Jett Street near Sunset Avenue in northwest Atlanta Tuesday afternoon.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner was called to the scene to assist investigators.

Details remain limited at this time. All police said was that he had “an apparent trauma wound” and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Atlanta News First is on the ground following this story and will have the latest information as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video shows the area where a crane caused damage to a building under construction.
4 injured after crane, partial building collapse in Midtown, officials say
30 kilograms of cocaine
30 kilograms of cocaine seized in DeKalb County after car crash
Shooting investigation in Brookhaven on Monday.
Officer shoots at man during disorderly conduct incident, Brookhaven police say
midday newscast
Georgia officials warn deadly drug xylazine is found in most street drugs
Calvin Varnum
Arrest made after 72-year-old man shot and killed in Commerce, police say

Latest News

8 families displaced, dog dies after fire at Peachtree Corners apartment
Kayaking becomes an avenue to confidence and empowerment for Georgia kids
Forsyth Co. schools book removal investigation resolved by Dept. of Education
Book.
Forsyth Co. schools book removal investigation resolved by Dept. of Education
Paddle4Tomorrow
Kayaking becomes an avenue to confidence and empowerment for Georgia kids