Man killed in Bankhead neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a homicide in the Bankhead neighborhood, they said.

Detectives responded around 10:15 a.m. to reports of a man down along the 600 block of Jett Street near Sunset Avenue in northwest Atlanta Tuesday afternoon.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner was called to the scene to assist investigators.

Details remain limited at this time. All police said was that he had “an apparent trauma wound” and was pronounced dead on the scene.

