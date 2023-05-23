Positively Georgia
Police say 1 dead, 1 critical after double shooting in northeast Atlanta

By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot and killed Tuesday morning in northeast Atlanta said police.

According to Atlanta police, they responded to a person shot call on the 2500 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW.

When they arrived two people were shot one victim was dead and another was in critical condition and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for surgery.

The police say they believe both victims were in their 20s and that the shooting was a dispute that lead to the shooting.

This is an active investigation and police are reviewing security camera footage from nearby businesses to help with this case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

