Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Russia extends detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The Biden administration on Thursday, April 27, sanctioned Russia's Federal Security Service and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence organization for wrongfully detaining Americans. They noted that Thursday's actions were in the works well before the arrest of Gershkovich in Russia, whose imprisonment was swiftly deemed unjust by the U.S. government.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Tuesday extended the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three months, Russian news agencies reported.

Gershkovich, an American citizen, was ordered held until Aug. 30. He had been arrested in March on espionage charges on a reporting trip in Russia. He, his employer and the U.S. government have denied the charges.

Tuesday’s court hearing wasn’t announced in advance, and the entire case has been wrapped in secrecy.

Russian authorities haven’t detailed what — if any — evidence they have gathered to support the espionage charges. Various legal proceedings have been closed to the media, and no details immediately emerged about whether Gershkovich or U.S. Embassy representatives attended Tuesday’s hearing or what was said. Tass said the session was closed because the reporter was accused of possession of “secret materials.”

Gershkovich is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia on spying charges, and his arrest rattled journalists in the country and drew outrage in the West.

The U.S. government has declared Gershkovich to be “wrongfully detained” and demanded his immediate release. He’s being held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison. U.S. Embassy officials were allowed at least one prison visit to Gershkovich since his arrest in Yekaterinburg on March 29, but Russian authorities have denied permission for other visits.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video shows the area where a crane caused damage to a building under construction.
4 injured after crane, partial building collapse in Midtown, officials say
Shooting investigation in Brookhaven on Monday.
Officer shoots at man during disorderly conduct incident, Brookhaven police say
Calvin Varnum
Arrest made after 72-year-old man shot and killed in Commerce, police say
midday newscast
Georgia officials warn deadly drug xylazine is found in most street drugs
30 kilograms of cocaine
30 kilograms of cocaine seized in DeKalb County after car crash

Latest News

ANF+ RECORDING
HS senior has never missed a day of school
Streets closed after partial building collapse
Streets closed after partial building collapse
ANF+ RECORDING
Accused child abuser to request bond
ANF+ RECORDING
1 dead, 1 critical after double shooting in northeast Atlanta
Heavy police presence near Windy Hill Road and Cobb Pkwy
Heavy police presence near Windy Hill Road and Cobb Pkwy