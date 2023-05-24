108-year-old Georgia woman publishes a book she wrote and illustrated

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - I was going to write this story around ideas on age because turning 108 feels remarkable to me. It is not remarkable to Peggy Cobb because she doesn’t think about it.

”I don’t even think about age. I think curiosity is the major thing. I am curious about everything. But also, I have a wide range of interests,” said Peggy Cobb Author and Illustrator.

One of those interests is art. She was an art teacher for decades. She loves children’s books and is already the author of multiple reads.

Now, just in time for her 108th birthday, she is a published author again.

This isn’t a book she planned on publishing. It is about Painter Pan, a character whose vibrant colors on his cape create rainbows. The story has been written for some time, brought to life by Peggy’s illustrations many years ago. It is a story children in Peggy’s family grew up believing in; they watched for Painter Pan and remembered him with every rainbow.

“It is a little uplifting and you think about it after the book is closed, that is the way I feel about this one right here,” said Peggy.

It seems that there are values in this house, lived by daily. Many of them have to do with the way we fill our minds with creativity and new ideas instead of limitation.

“Furnish your mind well and you will always have a comfortable place to live,” said Peggy.

