Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

28-year-old Marietta man shot, killed during armed robbery attempt, police say

(Source: CNN/file)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 28-year-old Marietta man was shot and killed during an armed robbery attempt May 20, according to Cobb County police.

28-year-old Anthony Jones, along with two other people, attempted to rob a residence at 5115 Buckline Ct. in Woodstock. Michael Sonnichsen and Malik Darden, the home’s residents, fired at the trio in self-defense and hit Jones in the torso multiple times.

Police responded to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. and attempted to save Jones’ life. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Woodstock, GA (May 23, 2023): On Saturday, May 20, 2023, at approximately 8:34 pm, precinct one officers responded to...

Posted by Cobb County Police Department on Tuesday, May 23, 2023

20-year-old Darius Butler, another one of the robbers, also suffered injuries during the exchange. He has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and murder.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video shows the area where a crane caused damage to a building under construction.
4 injured after crane, partial building collapse in Midtown, officials say
30 kilograms of cocaine
30 kilograms of cocaine seized in DeKalb County after car crash
Shooting investigation in Brookhaven on Monday.
Officer shoots at man during disorderly conduct incident, Brookhaven police say
midday newscast
Georgia officials warn deadly drug xylazine is found in most street drugs
Calvin Varnum
Arrest made after 72-year-old man shot and killed in Commerce, police say

Latest News

8 families displaced, dog dies after fire at Peachtree Corners apartment
Kayaking becomes an avenue to confidence and empowerment for Georgia kids
Forsyth Co. schools book removal investigation resolved by Dept. of Education
Day after crane failure, Midtown evacuees wait to return home