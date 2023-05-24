28-year-old Marietta man shot, killed during armed robbery attempt, police say
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 28-year-old Marietta man was shot and killed during an armed robbery attempt May 20, according to Cobb County police.
28-year-old Anthony Jones, along with two other people, attempted to rob a residence at 5115 Buckline Ct. in Woodstock. Michael Sonnichsen and Malik Darden, the home’s residents, fired at the trio in self-defense and hit Jones in the torso multiple times.
Police responded to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. and attempted to save Jones’ life. He was pronounced dead on scene.
20-year-old Darius Butler, another one of the robbers, also suffered injuries during the exchange. He has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and murder.
