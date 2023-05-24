Atlanta Caribbean Parade and Festival at Westside Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A piece of the Caribbean will be in Atlanta this weekend returning for the 36th year the Atlanta Caribbean Parade and Festival starts May 26.

Patricia Tonge Edigin, President of the event told Atlanta News First the event will have a new parade route. The event was originally held at Central Park but it will be held at Westside Park in Atlanta this year.

Food will be available for purchase and Caribbean and American dishes will be available at the event.

Keza Williams, Bandleader for Entice Mas showcased some of the customs you will see at the parade on Atlanta News First. She talked about the Topaz line for both men and women with the bright orange and mix of pink with jewels.

