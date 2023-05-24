Positively Georgia
Atlanta Falcons player arrested on traffic charges, police say

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith (40) plays against the Minnesota Vikings during the second...
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith (40) plays against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta Falcons player was arrested Wednesday afternoon on traffic charges, police said.

Alton Keith Smith is a fullback for the Falcons. He has been with the team since 2019.

It reportedly happened in Buckhead along Roxboro Road and Kingsboro Road while he was driving a Porsche Cayenne.

The Falcons released a statement saying, “We are aware of a legal matter involving Keith Smith this afternoon and have been informed of its details. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

