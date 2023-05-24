Atlanta Falcons player arrested on traffic charges, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta Falcons player was arrested Wednesday afternoon on traffic charges, police said.

Alton Keith Smith is a fullback for the Falcons. He has been with the team since 2019.

It reportedly happened in Buckhead along Roxboro Road and Kingsboro Road while he was driving a Porsche Cayenne.

The Falcons released a statement saying, “We are aware of a legal matter involving Keith Smith this afternoon and have been informed of its details. We will have no further comment at this time.”

