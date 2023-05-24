Atlanta Jazz Festival returns to Piedmont Park Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Time to enjoy some Jazz in the park, this Memorial Day weekend the Atlanta Jazz Festival returns to Piedmont Park on May 26.

The Atlanta Jazz Festival has been around for 46 years and Camille Russell Love, Executive Director with the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs came to Atlanta News First to talk about this family-oriented event.

The festival is a free three-day event for the whole family, you have the option to bring your own food, drinks and lawn chairs but the option to purchase food and merchandise is available as well.

This year there will be a kids zone where they will be providing books to kids and reading “What is Hip-Hop” to celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop. The kids will also get a percussion which they will be able to take home with a t-shirt.

The event will feature emerging jazz artists and the Crunk Jazz Orchestra as some of the performances this year.

To purchase your tickets or to get more information on the event visit their website at atljazzfest.com.

