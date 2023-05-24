Atlanta News First wins two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Radio Television Digital News Association announced Region 13 winners of the Edward R. Murrow Awards on Wednesday morning and Atlanta News First was honored in two categories.

ANF won in the category of “Continuing Coverage” for our investigative reporting on “Unhoused and Unsafe.” Ciara Cummings revealed what happens when the Georgia foster care system is overloaded.

ANF also won for “911, Please Hold” a report by Rachel Polansky in the “News Series” category. In it, our team investigated extensive wait times to get through to 911 in Atlanta.

“Our team is working hard every day to build a culture that values journalists and journalism,” News Director Kim Saxon said. “I am beyond grateful to see some of that excellent journalism celebrated with this honor.”

Atlanta News First has the largest team of investigative journalists in the southeast, and is the only locally owned station in Atlanta.

The station, owned by Gray Television, has served Atlanta communities for more than 50 years with local news, weather, sports, and entertainment.

Region 13 includes Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

