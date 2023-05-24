Positively Georgia
Atlanta police asking for public’s help in decade-old homicide case

On May 25, 2013, Patrick Cotrona was robbed and fatally shot on his way to an East Atlanta Village bar.
Patrick Cotrona
Patrick Cotrona(WANF)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in solving a 10-year-old homicide investigation.

Two other robberies had already taken place less than two miles away on Kirkwood Avenue. Police identified two suspects believed to be connected to all three incidents in June 2013.

Murder suspects in East Atlanta robbery and shooting investigations
Murder suspects in East Atlanta robbery and shooting investigations(Atlanta Police Department/Crime Stoppers)

News of Cotrona’s death shook the East Atlanta community. Residents living along May Avenue, where the shooting took place, held a vigil and even established a community patrol.

“They left my brother on the side of the street bleeding like an animal. He bled out there,” Cotrona’s older sister Kate Krumm told our news team in a 2013 interview. “It’s hard to imagine someone so amazingly kind and wonderful could be ripped from our lives like this.”

2013: Sister of man robbed and killed in East Atlanta remembers younger brother

Now, Atlanta police say they’re still working diligently to solve the case. APD’s Homicide Unit is set to hold a news conference Thursday at 11 a.m. in an effort to solicit public assistance in the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online here. A $25,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect.

