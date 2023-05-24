Atlanta police looking for person of interest in killing of teen

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a murder May 11.

Devon Mitchell, 17, was shot at 102 Ollie St. NW May 11. Officers responded to the location just after 9 p.m. that night and found Mitchell in critical condition. Mitchell was taken to the hospital and died May 20.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.