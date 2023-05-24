Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Bill Lee, jazz musician who worked on son Spike Lee’s early movies, dies at 94

FILE - Director Spike Lee, left, and his father Bill Lee attend a special 20th anniversary...
FILE - Director Spike Lee, left, and his father Bill Lee attend a special 20th anniversary screening of "Do the Right Thing", in New York, on June 29, 2009. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Lee, a well-regarded jazz musician who accompanied such artists as Bob Dylan, Simon and Garfunkel and Harry Belafonte as well as scoring four of his son Spike’s early films, including the hit “Do the Right Thing” and two songs for “Jungle Fever,” has died. He was 94.

Lee died Wednesday at his home in Brooklyn, said Theo Dumont, a publicist for Spike Lee. The younger Lee posted several photos of his father on his Instagram page announcing the death.

Lee was a session bassist who has played on albums by Odetta, Woody Guthrie, Cat Stevens, Gordon Lightfoot, John Lee Hooker and Peter, Paul and Mary, among many others. He can be heard on Dylan’s “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue” and Lightfoot’s “Oh, Linda.” He played on Aretha Franklin’s Columbia album debut in 1960, “Aretha.”

Lee wrote the soundtracks to Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It,” “School Daze,” “Do the Right Thing” and “Mo’ Better Blues.” Bill Lee also appeared in “Do the Right Thing.” Terence Blanchard took over the role starting with “Jungle Fever.”

Bill Lee and Spike Lee were estranged after a falling out in the 1990s that the father attributed to his remarriage to Susan Kaplan.

In addition to Kaplan and Spike Lee, the elder Lee is survived by his sons, David, Cinque and Arnold; a daughter Joie; a brother, A. Clifton Lee; and two grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30 kilograms of cocaine
30 kilograms of cocaine seized in DeKalb County after car crash
Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
An Atlanta man was arrested for a crime in a city he never visited. Why?
Active SWAT standoff in Cobb County
SWAT standoff over, suspect in custody after alleged burglary in Cobb County
Hailey Garner has never missed a day of school since first grade.
Gwinnett Co. senior never missed a day of school since first grade
Damage is seen on the building where a portion of a crane collapsed on Monday.
Here’s what we know about the Midtown Atlanta crane failure

Latest News

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore....
Adnan Syed’s lawyer appeals to Maryland Supreme Court
(MGN graphic)
UGA football player arrested, charged with reckless driving
ANF+ RECORDING
Judge allows Rapper Rick Ross car show to go on
ANF+ RECORDING
Teen finds parents dead in their driveway
Lawsuit filed for wrongful death of Brianna Grier
Lawsuit filed for wrongful death of Brianna Grier