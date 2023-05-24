City council committee approves funding for training center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Finance Committee of the Atlanta City Council approved $31 million in public funding for the planned public safety training center Wednesday.

Five council members voted in favor of the funding, 1 council member voted against it, and 1 council member abstained.

The full city council must approve this funding before it’s allocated to the Atlanta Police Foundation for the development of the site.

That vote is expected on June 5.

Before the vote, the Committee listened to roughly 1.5 hours of public comment, almost entirely against the project.

This comes a week after the Atlanta City Council heard more than seven hours of public comment against the project.

According to the Community Stakeholder Advisory Committee, the training center is set to open later this year on Dec. 20.

