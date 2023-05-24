Early bird tickets still available for ‘Look Up Atlanta’ fireworks at Centennial Olympic Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The countdown is officially on to this year’s ‘Look up Atlanta’ in Centennial Olympic Park.

“This is not just an event, it’s an experience for everyone,” said Shavannia Williams, GWCCA director, strategic partnerships.

This year’s theme is Atlanta as “the city of dreamers” and that’s exactly what organizers want event-goers to feel gazing up at this year’s mesmerizing fireworks display.

“Just seeing that explosion I think it sparks innovation, pun intended. You are a dreamer and you can actualize your dreams here,” said Williams.

It’s a sentiment that resonates with the founder of the craft beverage company, ‘Wild Leap.’

“My business partner Anthony and I took a wild leap... to move to the small town of LaGrange, Georgia and start a craft brewery,” said Rob Goldstein, co-founder of ‘Wild Leap.’

‘Wild Leap’ has partnered with this year’s ‘Look Up Atlanta’ event to feature an exclusive beer called the ‘look up lager,’ along with other kid and adult slushies, and some delicious, ready to drink cocktails.

“To be able to be a part of something that’s going to bring ten to fifteen thousand people to downtown Atlanta to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend is really exciting,” said Goldstein.

The event’s a dream come true for foodies, too.

You can purchase a ‘Best of Atlanta’ picnic basket with cuisine from local and award-winning chefs.

“Bryan Furman, who we’ve all heard of, is going to do some really awesome baked potato salad,” said Elizabeth Feichter, owner of Southern Culinary & Creative.

From family friendly activities to music from the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“I think it’s kind of a rallying together of our city and an awesome opportunity as a gift back to our city here in the heart of Atlanta at Centennial Park,” said Feichter.

Early bird tickets are on sale for $10 for general admission lawn seating. There’s also a VIP option that is $40 for adults and $20 for kids under 12.

For tickets, visit LookUpATL.com.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.