Experts create list of best cars for teenage drivers

File - teen driver.
File - teen driver.(Source: Pexels)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The CDC says teenage drivers are three times more likely to get into a deadly accident on the road.

Experts say car safety is important to prevent that so the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports joined forces and created a list of vehicles that will keep your child safer. There are 62 new and used cars on the list with prices ranging from $6,600 to $40,000.

“We tried to come up with a list that met a pretty high level of safety, reliability. And we tried to pick vehicles that were reasonably affordable,” said David Zuby, Chief Research Officer for IIHS.

All the cars on the list protected drivers during crash tests and have electronic stability control.

For the full list of recommendations, click here.

